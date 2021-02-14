BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the January 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MYD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 34,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.