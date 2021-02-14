BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MPA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 20,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

