BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MPA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 20,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $15.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Read More: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.