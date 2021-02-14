BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSE. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,201 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

