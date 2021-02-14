Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,082 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.84% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $33,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 848,202 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,826.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,337 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,699,000 after acquiring an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 175,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 87,159 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

