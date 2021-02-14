BlitzPredict Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $393,947.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 101.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00022400 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,197,269 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

