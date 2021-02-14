Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $32,440.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.76 or 0.00927381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050244 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.13 or 0.04970940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

