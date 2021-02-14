Blocklancer (LNC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Blocklancer (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Blocklancer has a market cap of $56,194.52 and $4.00 worth of Blocklancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocklancer has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One Blocklancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocklancer Profile

Blocklancer (CRYPTO:LNC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Blocklancer’s total supply is 152,177,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,140,384 tokens. Blocklancer’s official message board is publication.blocklancer.net . Blocklancer’s official Twitter account is @blocklancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocklancer is /r/blocklancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocklancer is blocklancer.net

Buying and Selling Blocklancer

