Blocknet (BLOCK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,211.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $16.05 million and $37,211.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007048 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,505,110 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars.

