Blockpass (PASS) Price Up 143.5% Over Last Week

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $12,761.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 143.5% higher against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.11 or 0.00961648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051436 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.17 or 0.05138228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

