BLOCKv Trading 48.8% Higher Over Last Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $200,972.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00931731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00049998 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.21 or 0.05103780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

