Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits One Day Trading Volume of $147,728.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $112.44 million and $147,728.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00006093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00054661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00271495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00085900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00089798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00098818 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00185256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,369.68 or 0.89309320 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

