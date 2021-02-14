Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 39,794 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 610.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $264,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Paychex by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 47.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paychex by 10.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 152,114 shares of company stock worth $13,840,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

