Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.64. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

