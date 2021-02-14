Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,936 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.67 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.