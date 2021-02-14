Blue Chip Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.74.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

