Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 54,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.