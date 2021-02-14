Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after buying an additional 795,388 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,938 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,188,000 after acquiring an additional 603,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after acquiring an additional 475,162 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $53.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

