Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $119.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

