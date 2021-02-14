Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 8,192 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $337.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.42 and a 200-day moving average of $368.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $439.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

