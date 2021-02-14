Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Update

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the January 14th total of 649,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of BPRMF stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

