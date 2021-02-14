Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 67.7% in January

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,739,474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Blue Sphere
