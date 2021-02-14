Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 67.7% in January

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,739,474,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Blue Sphere has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

