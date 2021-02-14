bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,413,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 302.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 292,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 219,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 118.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 283,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 771,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.89.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

