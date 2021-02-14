Blur Trading Down 18.4% This Week (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $93,627.10 and approximately $35,806.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blur has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,828,004 coins and its circulating supply is 6,468,004 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

