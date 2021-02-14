B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th were given a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

