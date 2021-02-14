BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the January 14th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,736,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 947,510 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107,174 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DHF opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

