BOLT Price Hits $0.0076 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 61.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded 96.9% higher against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $766,481.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00070235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01011404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.76 or 0.05378725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

