BOMB (BOMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $186,162.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $484,897.15 and approximately $186,162.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.12 or 1.00060780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00097597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013393 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,927 coins and its circulating supply is 912,139 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

