BonFi (BNF) Price Tops $0.0080

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 88.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BonFi token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BonFi Token Profile

BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 tokens. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

BonFi Token Trading

BonFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

