Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,922.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

