Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,150.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,123.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,922.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

