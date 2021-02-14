BOOM 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,444.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, BOOM has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $6,444.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.33 or 0.00922453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049828 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.29 or 0.04969573 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,221,056 coins and its circulating supply is 782,190,324 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

