BOOM Price Tops $0.0015 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $6,399.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.24 or 0.00985115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.42 or 0.05408205 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00025154 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,221,371 coins and its circulating supply is 782,190,639 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

