Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $32.33

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for about $32.33 or 0.00069389 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $137,870.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00263980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00083107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00072974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192825 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,148.55 or 0.84021871 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

