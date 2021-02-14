BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 511,100 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the January 14th total of 858,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of BOQI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIMI opened at $2.37 on Friday. BOQI International Medical has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

About BOQI International Medical

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

