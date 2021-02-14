BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up approximately 2.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 2.02% of BorgWarner worth $190,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,482,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after buying an additional 601,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,557,000 after buying an additional 242,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.99 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

