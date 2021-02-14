BoringDAO Market Capitalization Hits $32.82 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $32.82 million and $7.03 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $569.65 or 0.01160667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.01 or 0.00277121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00097304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,629.73 or 0.90932996 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00059415 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,605 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

