BOSAGORA Hits Market Capitalization of $35.74 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $35.74 million and $520,234.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

BOSAGORA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars.

