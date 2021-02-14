BOScoin Achieves Market Cap of $860,117.11 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $860,117.11 and $721.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

