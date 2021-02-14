BOScoin Hits Market Capitalization of $784,014.87 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $784,014.87 and $2,360.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003238 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

