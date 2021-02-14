Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,750 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 72,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 42,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

