Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,523 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Roche makes up about 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $17,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Roche by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Roche by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

