Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Shares of AWK opened at $161.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

