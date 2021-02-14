Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $243.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

