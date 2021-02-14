Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 48,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.