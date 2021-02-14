Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

