Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 128,112 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,112 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.7% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

