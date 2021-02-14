Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 18,644 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Insiders have sold 11,260 shares of company stock worth $1,439,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

NYSE:MHK opened at $169.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.