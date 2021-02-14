Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 26,397 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 185.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $163.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

