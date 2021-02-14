Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 29,095 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.4% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Target by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $191.43 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.93 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

