Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $245.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.